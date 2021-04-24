MADISON, Wis., — Authorities have discovered a body in Dane County that may be that of a woman who went missing earlier this week.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday that 59-year-old Eileen Brown flew into the Dane County Regional Airport from Baltimore on Wednesday and went missing after checking into a town of Burke hotel. All of her belongings were in her room and her family said she has no ties to the Madison area
The sheriff's office found a body in a wooded area on Friday that matches Brown's description. Lt. Chris Larsh said the body has yet to be positively identified as Brown. The death is not believed to be suspicious, but an investigation continues.
