Authorities determine the cause of death of a man whose burned body was found on Stone Mountain

The man who whose burned body was found near the top of Stone Mountain outside Atlanta died by suicide, authorities said Sunday.

June 1, 2025 at 6:54PM

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — The man who whose burned body was found near the top of Stone Mountain outside Atlanta died by suicide, authorities said Sunday.

The body was found near the top of the mountain Saturday morning after a hiker who discovered it called 911, Stone Mountain Park Police spokesperson John Bankhead said.

Police determined the man died by suicide after his parents found a note with details about how and where he planned to kill himself. Police also obtained his driver's license and determined he was a white male in his late 20s.

The body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office and his death is being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Stone Mountain is outside Atlanta and features a giant carving of Confederate leaders Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. ''Stonewall'' Jackson on its northern face.

EDITOR'S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org

