ARCADIA, Wis. — Authorities have confirmed a body discovered in a truck in northern Wisconsin is that of a missing fire chief.
Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Chief Jeff Halvorsen had been missing since Wednesday. Sheriff's deputies found Halvorsen's truck in a remote wooded area near Hayward on Sunday. A body was inside the vehicle.
WQOW-TV reported Wednesday that authorities have identified the body as Halversen. A ruling on the cause of death is pending a toxicology report. Foul play isn't suspected.
