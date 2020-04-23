WAGNER, Wis. — Authorities in northeastern Wisconsin have identified an 85-year-old woman who died in a house fire this week.
Marinette County sheriff's authorities confirm the victim was June Snyder, who lived alone in the house in the town of Wagner.
Fire crews were called early Monday to the home in a secluded area with no neighbors nearby. Officials found human remains.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports Snyder's cause of death is still pending. The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.
