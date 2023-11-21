DENVER — A man was captured Tuesday after being on the run for one day after police say he fatally shot three people and critically wounded a fourth over a years-long property dispute regarding the use of an easement on the suspect's property in rural Colorado, authorities said.

The suspect, Hanme K. Clark, 45, was arrested by New Mexico State police, the Custer County Sheriff's Office in Colorado announced Tuesday afternoon. They did not release any other details.

The shooting Monday afternoon happened on the property of one of the victims a week after an area landowner asked that the suspect be held in contempt of a June 2022 court order. It had that allowed them to cross the suspect's property to access their land in the southern part of the state about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Colorado Springs.

The suspect had also been accused of locking a gate and posting a sign near the gate that said ''the owner of this property is armed,'' said Kevin Flesch, an attorney for one of the defendants who lost his easement access.

Easements are legal rights to cross someone else's land, usually to access one's own property and are often vital in rural American communities like this one.

The victims were identified as Rob Geers, Beth Wade and James Daulton, the Custer County Sheriff's Office said. The fourth victim, Patty Daulton, was being treated at a trauma center, it said.

Custer County Sheriff Lloyd Rich Smith said all the victims were involved in property disputes with the suspect but the victims' names didn't appear in a 2020 lawsuit filed by the suspect or recent contempt of court filings against the suspect.

Smith said the property dispute had led sheriff's deputies to the property several times in recent years. But there was no indication that it would lead to violence, Smith said.

The suspect was a part-owner of a business called Herbal Gardens Wellness, Smith said. The website said it is dedicated to promoting health and well-being through the use of herbal remedies.

The shooting took place on the property line in a wooded area Monday afternoon, sending deputies to Rocky Ridge Road, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) from the county seat of Westcliffe.

One person witnessed the shooting and fled to safety, providing law enforcement with key information, Smith said.

Authorities searched the woods and area buildings for Clark after the shooting using night vision equipment, Smith said. They continued to look for him there even after learning that a truck believed to be Clark's had been spotted about 58 miles away just to make sure he was no longer in the area of the shooting, he said.

However, authorities now believe Clark had already left the area before deputies responded to the shooting, Smith said.

Residents in a part of nearby Chaffee County were told to shelter in place after a surveillance camera spotted Clark's truck at a Walmart in Salida, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Westcliffe. It left and headed toward a residential area nearby. After a search overnight using drones, a Denver police helicopter and officers on the ground, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it believes Clark has likely left the area. The office lifted the shelter in place order.

A telephone message left for a lawyer who represented Clark in the lawsuit over access to property was not immediately returned.

The property dispute was over an easement allowing several people access to their property through property owned by Herbal Gardens Wellness according to a lawsuit filed by Clark. The court had resolved the issue in June 2022 by allowing several area landowners access to their property through the suspect's property, Flesch said.

It was one of several mass shootings that occurred in the past few days around the country.

Four people were wounded Monday night when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, before apparently killing himself, police said.

On Sunday, a Tennessee man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while on the run after a series of shootings that killed four of his female relatives.

Officers found the body of Mavis Christian Jr., 52, in his car during a search following shootings at three locations in Memphis that left three women and a teenage girl dead and a teenage girl critically wounded, the Memphis Police Department said.

Hanson reported from Helena, Montana.