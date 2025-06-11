SEATTLE — Authorities believe they spotted Travis Decker, ex-soldier wanted in deaths of 3 daughters, in Washington backcountry.
Authorities believe they spotted Travis Decker, ex-soldier wanted in deaths of 3 daughters, in Washington backcountry
Authorities believe they spotted Travis Decker, ex-soldier wanted in deaths of 3 daughters, in Washington backcountry.
The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 12:11AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Los Angeles mayor imposes overnight curfew on downtown following increased nighttime violence and vandalism
Los Angeles mayor imposes overnight curfew on downtown following increased nighttime violence and vandalism.