Authorities believe they spotted Travis Decker, ex-soldier wanted in deaths of 3 daughters, in Washington backcountry

The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 12:11AM

Los Angeles mayor imposes overnight curfew on downtown following increased nighttime violence and vandalism

Los Angeles mayor imposes overnight curfew on downtown following increased nighttime violence and vandalism.

Mikie Sherrill wins Democratic nomination for governor in New Jersey primary election

Jack Ciattarelli wins Republican nomination for governor in New Jersey primary election