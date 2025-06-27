Authorities arrest fugitive who police say posted on social media following New Orleans jailbreak

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana authorities captured on Friday one of the 10 men who escaped from a New Orleans jail six weeks ago and who police say released videos on social media while still on the run.
Antoine Massey, 33, was taken into custody at a residence in New Orleans about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the jail, said New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.
''He actually walked out of a home peacefully,'' Kirkpatrick said. ''He peacefully gave up to law enforcement who had surrounded the house.''
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said she had received a tip Friday morning and immediately notified other law enforcement authorities, who arrested Massey by midafternoon.
Louisiana State Police Superintendent Robert Hodges said authorities were still investigating how Massey was able to stay at the residence where he was recaptured.
''It's pretty obvious over the last six weeks to remain a fugitive that long, he had assistance, he had help,'' Hodges said.
Authorities had recently investigated social media posts by a man who identified himself as Massey and earlier this month raided a New Orleans home where they believed the videos were produced but did not find him.
''Great work by all our law enforcement partners who have been working so hard for this outcome,'' Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said after Massey's capture Friday. ''One more to go!''