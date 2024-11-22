NEW YORK — New York's attorney general announced an investigation Friday into the death of a woman who was struck and killed by an unmarked police vehicle in Brooklyn.
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by an NYPD vehicle
New York's attorney general announced an investigation Friday into the death of a woman who was struck and killed by an unmarked police vehicle in Brooklyn.
By The Associated Press
The woman, who has not been identified, was lying in the middle of a street in the East New York neighborhood when she was hit by a Toyota minivan shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A police spokesperson confirmed Friday that the Toyota was a police vehicle and the driver was an officer.
Attorney General Letitia James said her office has opened an investigation, as is required by New York state law when police officers cause a person's death.
Police said the NYPD highway district's collision investigation squad is also investigating.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Storm inundates Northern California with rain, heavy snow. Thousands remain in the dark in Seattle
Heavy downpours fell over much of Northern California on Friday, causing small landslides, overflowing a river and flooding some streets, including in parts of San Francisco. Meanwhile tens of thousands of people were still without power in the Seattle area after several days in the dark.