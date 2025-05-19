Authorities analyzing nihilistic writings of suspect in California fertility clinic bombing

LOS ANGELES — Investigators on Monday were combing through the writings of a 25-year-old man believed responsible for an explosion that ripped through a Southern California fertility clinic over the weekend.
The FBI identified Guy Edward Bartkus as the suspect in the apparent car bomb detonation Saturday that damaged the American Reproductive Centers building in Palm Springs, east of Los Angeles. Bartkus died in the explosion. None of the facility's embryos were damaged.
Authorities called the attack terrorism and said Bartkus left behind nihilistic writings that indicated views against procreation, an idea known as anti-natalism.
Here's what to know about the case.
Witnesses described a chaotic scene.
The blast gutted the clinic and shattered the windows of nearby buildings along a palm tree-lined street. Passersby described a loud boom, with people screaming in terror and glass strewn along sidewalks of the upscale desert city.
Bartkus' body was found near a charred vehicle.
Akil Davis, the assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, called it possibly the ''largest bombing scene that we've had in Southern California.''