ARGO, Ala. — Two young girls in a pickup truck led police on a chase of at least 30 miles through metro Birmingham, Alabama authorities said.
News outlets reported the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a report about the unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bessemer police spotted the vehicle Sunday afternoon with an 11-year-old girl and another girl believed to be 11 or 12 inside.
A chase that reached speeds of 80 mph went up Interstate 59 and ended when the truck wound up in a ditch.
Justin O'Neal, a spokesman for the Alabama state troopers, said no one was injured. Both girls were in custody awaiting transfer to the Department of Human Resources.
