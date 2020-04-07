Writer Deborah Feldman's pantry was already stocked for the apocalypse. That's how her Holocaust survivor grandparents raised her.

They "believed in the end of the world, had seen the end of the world and always prepared me to live through the end of the world," she said. "I feel like I've been waiting my whole life for corona."

Anyone who's read Feldman's bestselling 2012 memoir, "Unorthodox" — now the basis of a four-part Netflix series — is likely to understand. The book is a stirring account of her struggles with and ultimate rejection of her Satmar community, an insular society of ultra-Orthodox Jews that rose in New York after World War II.

In the Netflix series, also called "Unorthodox," we see a young woman, Esther Shapiro (Shira Haas), flee an arranged marriage that sours as she struggles to consummate the relationship and produce a baby. Esty's family enacts a plan to send her husband (Amit Rahav) and his mercurial cousin (Jeff Wilbusch) to track her down and force her return.

The TV series is not an exact portrayal of Feldman's life, but it still hews to the plot lines of the book, making it unnerving for her to watch.

"I thought I was prepared," she said. "I had experienced, written and talked about it for years, but these were other people — not me — interpreting it, putting it into images, playing the parts and cutting the scenes. For the first time, I was able to see how others would interpret, or receive, the experience, based on the images fed back to me."

“Unorthodox” by Deborah Feldman.

Although she had no formal role in the making of the show, she did have input.

"We had a lot of discussions about when can you sacrifice accuracy and when not. We agreed you can sacrifice accuracy as long as it doesn't impact the narrative."

An example are the shtreimels, fur hats worn by many Satmar men. Shops won't sell them unless they will be worn for religious reasons.

"I was constantly in touch with the costume designer to make fake ones that look real," she said. "At some point we thought, they're never going to look 100% like the real thing. And guess what? It doesn't change the story if the shtreimels are fake."

On the other hand, Feldman has been very pleased with the way Esther has been portrayed.

"I was concerned about the dignity of Esty, which is also one of the things I was concerned about when writing 'Unorthodox' — how do you write about the things that are most shameful and painful in a way that retains dignity? I was worried how Shira would manage to juggle the experience of humiliation and the kind of shattering of all hope while still maintaining some sense of dignity as a woman and human being.

"I felt really anxious because I knew that if she failed, then it would be like I had failed, like I would not have dignity anymore in my story."

She also is happy that the series, like her book, tells her story like without vilifying an entire culture.

"When you're watching the series, you don't really meet anyone far beyond Esty's family," she said. "It's not about explaining the world in which the story takes place. It's just about the story itself."