LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Authentic led all the way to win a Kentucky Derby unlike any other Saturday, kicking away from heavy favorite Tiz the Law in the stretch and giving Bob Baffert a record-tying sixth victory after the trainer's other entry was a late scratch.

Authentic won by 1¼ lengths without the usual crowd of 150,000 on hand at Churchill Downs because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bay colt ran 1¼ miles in 2 minutes, .61 seconds under John Velazquez, who won his third Derby.

"I've had some great Derby rides, but what that guy did," Baffert said, gesturing toward Velazquez in the infield winner's circle. "Johnny V. gave him an incredible ride."

Baffert tied Ben Jones (1938-52) for the most wins by a trainer. Baffert's other wins came in 1997, 1998, 2002, 2015 with eventual Triple Crown winner Justify and 2018.

Sent off at 3-5 as the biggest Derby favorite in 31 years, Tiz the Law stalked Authentic on the outside before challenging at the top of the stretch. But Authentic found another gear and pulled away from the Belmont winner.

Baffert's other horse, Thousand Words, acted up in the paddock, reared up and fell on his side shortly before post time. He was scratched by the veterinarians. Baffert said his assistant, Jim Barnes, broke his arm trying to get the saddle on the unruly colt. Authentic was examined back at his barn and wasn't injured, according to the on-call veterinarian.

Authentic paid $18.80, $6 and $5 at 8-1 odds. Tiz the Law returned $3.40 and $3.20. Mr. Big News was another two lengths back in third and paid $16.80 to show at 46-1.

Inside the racetrack, the stands were mostly empty and wagering windows closed. Outside, thousands of protesters leaned into the gates, chanting Louisville police violence victim Breonna Taylor's name. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot replaced the normal throngs.

As the horses rounded the track, the protesters shouted and stomped, trying to make enough noise so that no one inside could ignore them.

The demonstrators marched 2 miles from a city park and circled the track. They chanted "No justice, no Derby!" and carried signs imploring people to say Taylor's name. Inside the gate, police stood guard in riot gear with clubs, some on horses and some with armored military vehicles.

Derby City Distaff

Bell's the One closed late in the 7-furlong Derby City Distaff, charging down the Churchill Downs stretch to nip Serengeti Empress by a nose in the $500,000 race. It was the first Grade I victory for the 4-year-old filly.

Rachel Blount