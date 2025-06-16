Austria's chancellor vows to toughen gun laws after a deadly school shooting

VIENNA — Austria will toughen its gun laws, its chancellor said Monday, after a 21-year-old former student killed nine students and a teacher at his school last week in what's considered the Alpine country's deadliest post-war attack.
The shooting had sparked a debate about Austria's gun laws, which are among the more liberal in the European Union. The assailant in Graz used a shotgun and a pistol which he owned legally, police said shortly after the attack.
''Access to weapons must be regulated even more responsibly in Austria,'' Christian Stocker said during a speech in Parliament in Vienna.
The new laws will include ''stricter eligibility requirements for gun ownership and restrictions for certain risk groups,'' the chancellor said, adding that data-sharing between the different authorities would be improved as well.
''In the future, wherever an individual risk situation is identified, consequences under firearms law must be drawn automatically,'' Stocker said.
The chancellor said his Cabinet would pass the new measures later this week but didn't give any further details.
However, on Saturday, Stocker told public broadcaster ORF that toughening the laws could include raising the minimum age for gun buyers.
In the school shooting Tuesday at the BORG Dreierschützengasse high school in Graz, nine students were killed — six girls and three boys aged between 14 and 17 — as well as a teacher. Another 11 people were wounded. The attacker killed himself in a bathroom of his former school.