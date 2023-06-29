BERLIN — Austrian authorities said Thursday they they have seized large amounts of drugs and weapons in a raid on a far-right biker gang tied to organized crime.
Public broadcaster ORF reported that police searched properties in Upper Austria and detained 10 people on suspicion of breaching firearms, narcotics and extremism laws.
Tabloid daily Krone reported that the suspects were members of the Bandidos biker club, which has been trying to gain a foothold in Austria. It reported that the raids Monday were sparked by investigations resulting from the 2022 discovery of firearms and ammunition in a vehicle belonging to a German man.
