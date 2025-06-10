VIENNA — Austrian Interior Ministry says several people have been killed at a school in the city of Graz.
The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 9:17AM
Austria Press Agency says 8 people and the perpetrator have been killed in a school shooting in Graz, citing the mayor
