BERLIN — Austria announced Wednesday it would start checks at its border crossings with Slovakia, following a similar decision by the Czech Republic.

The new measure becomes effective midnight Wednesday, the Austrian government said.

The Austrian interior ministry said the border controls are a response to the Czech Republic's announcing of controls of its border with Slovakia, and aim to ensure that human traffickers do not use Austria as an alternative.

"We have to react before the smugglers react," Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told public broadcaster ORF.

Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia all belong to the European Union's visa-free Schengen zone where people can normally cross borders without getting checked. However, temporary border controls have repeatedly been reinstated in the past, whether to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic or to stop migrants from entering the country.

Austria introduced controls along its borders with Hungary and Slovenia in 2015, when many migrants from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan entered the European Union. The Alpine country has repeatedly extended those controls and they are currently still in place.

"We have already set extensive measures at the border with Hungary and Slovenia. Now the police will also check at the border with Slovakia," Karner said in a statement, adding that "the focus remains on combating organized trafficking in human beings."

It was not immediately clear how long the measure would be in place for.

