Austria says Russia's Gazprom will cut off natural gas supply this weekend

In 1968, Austria became the first Western European country to import gas from the Soviet Union, and its dependence on Russian energy increased in the following decades. During a visit by Russia's President Vladimir Putin to Austria in 2018, an agreement for the extension of natural gas supplies to Austria until 2040 was signed by Gazprom head Alexey Miller and Rainer Seele, then chairman of the OMV Executive Board. The contract obligates the Austrian side to pay for the gas whether it takes delivery or not.