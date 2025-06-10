Wires

Austria Press Agency says 8 people and the perpetrator have been killed in a school shooting in Graz, citing the mayor

Austria Press Agency says 8 people and the perpetrator have been killed in a school shooting in Graz, citing the mayor.

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 10:00AM

VIENNA — Austria Press Agency says 8 people and the perpetrator have been killed in a school shooting in Graz, citing the mayor.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Austria Press Agency says 8 people and the perpetrator have been killed in a school shooting in Graz, citing the mayor

Austria Press Agency says 8 people and the perpetrator have been killed in a school shooting in Graz, citing the mayor.

Wires

Austrian Interior Ministry says several people have been killed at a school in the city of Graz

Wires

Iran says it executed 9 Islamic State militants detained after a 2018 attack