Austria is awaiting JJ's homecoming after he wins Eurovision Song Contest with 'Wasted Love'

BASEL, Switzerland — Austrians were getting ready Sunday to welcome back home and celebrate classically trained singer JJ, who won the 69th Eurovision Song Contest for their country with ''Wasted Love,'' a song that combines operatic, multi-octave vocals with a techno twist.
The 24-year-old countertenor, who sings at the Vienna State Opera, was expected to land at Vienna's airport in the afternoon and hold a press conference in the evening.
JJ, whose full name is Johannes Pietsch, was Austria's third Eurovision winner, after bearded drag queen Conchita Wurst in 2014 and Udo Jürgens in 1966.
''This is beyond my wildest dreams. It's crazy," said the singer when being handed the microphone-shaped glass Eurovision trophy after his win in the Swiss city of Basel on Saturday night.
''All of Austria is happy''
Austria's leaders were among the first to congratulate JJ. On Sunday morning, the country's president, Alexander van der Bellen, celebrated JJ in a video posted on X.
''What a success! What a voice! What a show!'' he exclaimed. ''All of Austria is happy.''
Chancellor Christian Stoecker wrote on X: ''What a great success — my warmest congratulations on winning #ESC2025! JJ is writing Austrian music history today!''