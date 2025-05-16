Austria beats France and Denmark routs Hungary at ice hockey worlds

Sports

The Associated Press
May 16, 2025 at 5:23PM

STOCKHOLM — Austria beat France 5-2 for its second win at the ice hockey world championship on Friday.

Austria is fifth in Group A with five points, France remains seventh on one.

Marco Kasper, Vinzenz Rohrer and Ramon Schnetzer each scored for Austria to jump 3-0 up, forcing France to substitute goalie Antoine Keller with Quentin Papillon with 4:30 to go in the first period in Stockholm.

In Herning, Denmark rallied from two goals down to rout newcomer Hungary 8-2 for a second victory at the worlds.

Mikkel Aagaard scored a hat trick.

The win lifted Denmark to fifth in Group B. Hungary is seventh.

The top four teams in each group advance to the playoffs.

Later Friday, Switzerland plays Norway in Herning and Sweden meets Slovenia in Stockholm.

