Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has survived a volatile political era

MELBOURNE, Australia — Anthony Albanese hopes to become the first Australian prime minister in 21 years to lead a political party to two consecutive election victories when the country votes on Saturday.
The last was John Howard, who won a fourth consecutive term in 2004, making him the second-longest serving leader in Australia's history. But when he was voted out three years later, it marked the beginning of a turbulent period in Australian politics with six prime ministers.
"There's a lot of undecided voters. We have a mountain to climb. No one's been reelected since 2004,'' Albanese told reporters Friday.
His center-left Labor Party differs sharply with the conservative Liberal Party on energy and achieving a shared commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Labor would replace fossil fuel-fired electricity generators with renewable energy sources while the conservatives want to build nuclear reactors.
Prime minister from humble circumstances
Albanese, 62, is the only child of a single mother who became an invalid pensioner. They lived in public housing in Sydney.
Albanese's election pledge has been that his government would hold no Australian back and leave none behind.
A first priority was to hold a referendum in 2023 that would have enshrined in the constitution an Indigenous body known as the Voice to advise Parliament on issues that affect Indigenous lives. Indigenous Australians account for 4% of the population and are the nation's most disadvantaged ethnic minority.