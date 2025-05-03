Wires

Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton concedes election defeat

Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton concedes election defeat.

The Associated Press
May 3, 2025 at 11:42AM

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton concedes election defeat.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Voting ends in Singapore's general election, closely watched for ruling party's margin of victory

Voting ends in Singapore's general election, closely watched for ruling party's margin of victory.

Wires

Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton concedes election defeat

Wires

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on track to win a second three-year term, early results show