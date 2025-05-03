MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton concedes election defeat.
Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton concedes election defeat
Australia's opposition leader Peter Dutton concedes election defeat.
The Associated Press
May 3, 2025 at 11:42AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Voting ends in Singapore's general election, closely watched for ruling party's margin of victory
Voting ends in Singapore's general election, closely watched for ruling party's margin of victory.