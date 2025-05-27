Australia's new youngest senator elected at 21 with unexpected win

A woman who turned 21 on the day of Australia's federal election in May has been declared the nation's youngest ever senator.
And like many female candidates who run for election in Australia, Charlotte Walker wasn't expected to win.
The former union official won the governing center-left Labor Party's third Senate seat for South Australia state in a complicated rank order voting system. A party's third choice rarely wins.
She had the lowest vote count of the six newly elected senators for the state. The Australian Electoral Commission officially declared the poll Tuesday.
The new job will be a ''big adjustment," said Walker, who starts her six-year term July 1. A federal lawmaker's base salary is more than 205,000 Australian dollars ($133,000) annually.
''There's a few feelings. Obviously, there's a lot of pressure,'' Walker told Australian Broadcasting Corp. after the results were announced late Monday.
''I want to do a good job for South Australians, but I also want to show young people, particularly young women, that this is achievable and this is something that they can do also. I'm also really excited. Not many people my age get to … go to Canberra and have the ability to contribute in the way that I will,'' she added.
