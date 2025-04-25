Australians and New Zealanders commemorate war dead on Anzac Day

MELBOURNE, Australia — Hundreds of thousands of people gathered across Australia and New Zealand on Friday for dawn services and street marches to commemorate their war dead on Anzac Day.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and opposition leader Peter Dutton took a day off campaigning ahead of general elections on May 3 as a mark of respect. At least two Australian services were disrupted by protests.
April 25 is the date in 1915 when the newly formed Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on the beaches of Gallipoli, in northwest Turkey, in an ill-fated campaign that was the soldiers' first combat of World War I.
New Zealand prime minister commemorates Anzac Day in Turkey
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon traveled to Gallipoli to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the landing day.
King Charles III, who is the head of state of New Zealand, sent a message thanking that country's World War II veterans for their service as the 80th anniversary of the end of that conflict nears. The New Zealand goverment was aware of 81 surviving veterans in that country, the news website Stuff said.
Albanese attended a dawn service at the Australian War Memorial in the national capital Canberra.
''Each year, we renew our vow to keep the flame of memory burning so brightly that its glow touches the next generation and the generation after that,'' Albanese told a gathering of 25,000 people.