Australian state plans to ban the sale of machetes following violent gang fight

MELBOURNE, Australia — An Australian state government is banning the sale of machetes after a violent gang fight in a suburban shopping mall injured a young man.
Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan announced Monday the ban on the sale of large knives would take effect Wednesday after machete-wielding gang members clashed at a Melbourne mall on Sunday afternoon.
A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in the fight that involved eight combatants armed with machetes, a police statement said. Four suspects had been arrested and charged by Monday.
''I will introduce as many laws (as needed) to get these dangerous knives off the streets,'' Allan told reporters.
''We will be bringing in place a ban on the sale of machetes here in Victoria and this ban will be in place from midday on Wednesday. Under consumer powers, using these powers, Victoria will be banning machetes from being sold anywhere in the state,'' she added.
Victoria only Australian state planning to ban machetes
Victoria is the only Australian state or territory that plans to ban machetes, broadly defined as a cutting edge knife with a blade exceeding 20 centimeters (almost 8 inches) long. Kitchen knives are not included in the ban.
Possession of a machete will be banned with few exceptions in Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, from Sept. 1.