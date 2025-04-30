Australian stands trial charged with murdering ex-husband's relatives with poisonous mushrooms

MELBOURNE — The Australian host of a weekend family lunch is on trial charged with murdering her estranged husband's parents and an aunt and attempting to murder an uncle with poisonous mushrooms.
Prosecutor Nanette Rogers opened her case on Wednesday against Erin Patterson, 50, in the Victoria state Supreme Court. Patterson has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
She served meals of beef Wellington, mashed potato and green beans at her home in the rural town of Leongartha on July 29, 2023. Her guests included her parents-in-law Gail and Don Patterson, both 70, Gail Patterson's sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, and Wilkinson's husband, Ian Wilkinson, 68.
All four guests were hospitalized the next day with poisoning from death cap mushrooms, also known as amanita phalloides, that were added to the beef and pastry dish. Ian Wilkinson survived after a liver transplant.
Erin Patterson's husband, Simon Patterson, 50, was also invited to the lunch but declined.
Attempted murder charges dropped
The jury was told on Tuesday that prosecutors had dropped three charges that Erin Patterson had attempted to murder her husband, whom she had been separated from since 2015.
Two weeks before the poisoning, Erin Patterson had invited her husband and his relatives to lunch while she was attending a Korumburra Baptist Church service where Ian Wilkinson was the pastor. Simon Patterson initially accepted the invitation.