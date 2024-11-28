MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Senate passes social media ban for young children, which will soon become a world-first law.
Australian Senate passes social media ban for young children, which will soon become a world-first law
Australian Senate passes social media ban for young children, which will soon become a world-first law.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 28, 2024 at 12:21PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek accepts one-month suspension in doping case.