Australian prime minister speaks of Beijing prisoner's courage, resilience and hope

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday spoke of the courage, resilience and hope of Australian citizen Yang Hengjun, who was convicted last year in China of espionage.
The plight of the 59-year-old Chinese-born democracy blogger, who was arrested on arrival in China on a flight from New York in 2019, remains an impediment to an improving bilateral relationship between Canberra and Beijing.
Albanese said Yang had recently written to him from a Beijing prison.
''It was a message of profound courage and resilience and hope despite his difficult circumstances,'' Albanese told reporters in Jakarta, where he was making his first overseas visit since his government was reelected on May 3.
''We continue to advocate for Dr. Yang's interests and wellbeing at every opportunity and I have certainly asked our ambassador to convey that very directly to Dr. Yang,'' Albanese added.
Australian sentenced to death
Yang was found guilty of espionage following a closed court trial in February last year and sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve. Such sentences are often commuted to life in prison after the two years.
Albanese has raised Yang's detention in meetings with China's leaders since the prime minister's center-left Labor Party was first elected in 2022.