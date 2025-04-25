Australian prime minister condemns anti-Indigenous rights protests during war dead commemorations

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned anti-Indigenous rights protesters who disrupted two Anzac Day dawn services on Friday as hundreds of thousands gathered across the nation to commemorate their war dead.
''The disruption of Anzac Day is beyond contempt and the people responsible must face the full force of the law,'' Albanese told reporters.
''This was an act of low cowardice on a day when we honor courage and sacrifice,'' he added.
The protests come during a heightened political atmosphere ahead of general elections on May 3 in which Indigenous rights are a campaign issue.
April 25, 1915 was the day when the newly-formed Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on the beaches of Gallipoli, in northwest Turkey, in an ill-fated campaign that was the soldiers' first combat of World War I.
It is considered Australia's most unifying national holiday and a sacred day when political point-scoring and protest are generally avoided.
Protesters disrupt dawn services in Melbourne and Perth
A group of hecklers including self-described Nazi Jacob Hersant booed and jeered during a dawn service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne where 50,000 gathered.