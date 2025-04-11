Australian opposition leader says his home was the target of an alleged bomb plot

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton confirmed on Friday that his family home had been the target of an alleged bomb plot, but said concerns for his personal safety did not restrict his election campaigning.
Dutton is campaigning to replace Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at elections on May 3. Both leaders are accompanied in public by Australian Federal Police security teams as they crisscross the country for weeks.
''I'm incredibly grateful to the AFP that my family are kept safe. I've never felt unsafe one day in this job, particularly with the protection from the AFP. It hasn't stopped me from doing anything, and it won't on this campaign,'' Dutton told reporters in Perth.
''This job is about a test of character: Do you have the strength of character regardless of what's thrown at you to deal with the issues and to act in our country's best interests?'' Dutton added.
Teenage boy charged with terror plot
Dutton's security came into focus after a 16-year-old boy was ordered on Thursday to stand trial in the Queensland state Supreme Court in Brisbane charged with planning a terrorist act.
The boy was arrested in August last year and cannot be named because of his age. He faces a potential life sentence if convicted.
Dutton's home, where he lives with his wife and three children on Brisbane's outskirts, had been the target of the alleged plot involving explosives and a drone, unnamed sources told The Australian newspaper on Friday.