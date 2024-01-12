MELBOURNE, Australia — The second round of the Australian Open is set to be completed at Melbourne Park on Thursday. Stay up-to-date with a guide that tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the year's first Grand Slam tennis tournament, what the schedule is, what the betting odds are, and more:

WHO IS PLAYING ON DAY 5?

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz will feature in the day session on Rod Laver Arena on Thursday as the second round comes to a close at the Australian Open. Swiatek faces Danielle Collins, the American who reached the final here in 2022. Having played his opener at night, the 20-year-old Alcaraz will go to work in daylight hours against Lorenzo Sonego. Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion and last year's runner-up at Melbourne Park, kicks off the night session against Anna Blinkova. No 3 Daniil Medvedev will take on Emil Ruusuvuouri is the last match on the show court. Jessica Pegula, Victoria Azarenka, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud are also in action on Day 5.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook has Swiatek as a minus-1,700 favorite for her match with Collins. The American is on offer at plus-1,180. On the men's side, Medvedev is minus-1,200 for his match with Ruusuvuori, who can be backed at plus-790. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager. A minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

Melbourne's time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when Day 5 begins at 11 a.m. local time on Thursday in Australia, it'll be 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:

—Thursday: rest of Second Round (Women and Men)

—Friday-Saturday: Third Round (Women and Men)

—Jan. 21-22: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Jan. 23-24: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Jan. 25: Women's Semifinals

—Jan. 26: Men's Semifinals

—Jan. 27: Women's Final

—Jan. 28: Men's Final

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV

—In the U.S.: ESPN

—Other countries are listed here.

KEY RESULTS IN TUESDAY'S DAY SESSION

Women's singles: No. 4 Coco Gauff beat Caroline Dolehide 7-6 (2), 6-2; Mirra Andreeva beat No. 6 Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-2; Maria Tomafeeva beat Caroline Wozniacki 1-6, 6-4, 6-1; No. 9 Barbora Krejcikova beat Tamara Korpatsch 6-2, 6-2; No. 10 Beatriz Haddad Maia beat Alina Korneeva 6-1, 6-2; Alycia Parks beat No. 32 Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-4; Amanda Anisimova beat Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-3

Men's singles: No. 4 Jannik Sinner beat Jesper de Jong 6-2, 6-2, 6-2; No. 10 Alex de Minaur beat Matteo Arnaldi 6-3, 6-0, 6-3; No. 12 Taylor Fritz beat Hugo Gaston 6-0, 6-3, 6-1; No. 14 Karen Khachanov beat Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; No. 16 Ben Shelton beat Chris O'Connell 6-4, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

A TENNIS QUIZ

Try your hand at the AP's Australian Open quiz.

STATS TO KNOW

39 — Storm Hunter became the first Australian qualifier in 39 years to reach the third round in the Australian Open women's singles draw when she beat Laura Siegemund 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

9 — U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff's winning streak in Grand Slam matches.

WORDS TO KNOW

''I feel like I'm a bit more mature. Last year I was 15'' — Andreeva on how she's changed since this time last year, when she lost in the final of the junior event.

