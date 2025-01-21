Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz and gets closer to a 25th Grand Slam title

But at 4-all, Djokovic grabbed at his thigh and crouched down after stretching for a shot. He finished that game but lost it, before taking a medical timeout. When play resumed, his left thigh was taped, and Alcaraz served out that set. Anyone who thought Djokovic might go gently into the night is not familiar with his game. He began attacking Alcaraz’s serves relentlessly and, soon, the second set was his. Alcaraz acknowledged after the match he was distracted by Djokovic’s injury and regretted not trying to push him to the limit.