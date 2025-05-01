Australian locals rescue great white shark stranded in shallow water

MELBOURNE, Australia — Tourist Nash Core admits he felt some fear when he and his 11-year-old son waded into the ocean off the Australian coast to help rescue a 3-meter (10-foot) great white shark stranded in shallow water.
Three local men managed to return the distressed animal from a sand bank into deeper water after an almost hour-long rescue effort on Tuesday near the coastal town of Ardrossan in South Australia state.
''It was either sick or … just tired,'' said Core, who was visiting with his family from Gold Coast in Queensland state. ''We definitely got it into some deeper water, so hopefully it's swimming still.''
Core came across the unusual human-shark interaction while traveling around Australia with his wife Ash Core and their sons Parker, 11, and Lennox, 7.
Nash Core used his drone to shoot video of the writhing shark before he and Parker decided to help the trio who were struggling to move the shark into deeper water.
'My heart's pounding'
''To be honest, I did have some thoughts about, oh, why am I going out here?'' Core recalled on Thursday.
''As we were going out, my young son, Parker, turned to me and said ... ‘My heart's pounding.' I said, ‘Yeah, mine's beating pretty fast too,''' Core added.