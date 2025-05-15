Australian leader visits Indonesia seeking deeper economic and defense ties

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Australia's newly reelected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Thursday, in a visit aiming to strengthen his country's economic and defense ties with its closest major neighbor.
Albanese arrived in the capital, Jakarta, on Wednesday evening, a day after his new government was sworn in, to promote the importance of building stronger ties with Southeast Asia's largest economy.
''That is … a signal to our region of the importance that we place on this region. We will be in the fastest growing region of the world in human history,'' Albanese said in an interview last week with the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
He described Subianto as a ''good friend of mine" and hailed the two countries' close relations.
Albanese's center-left Labor Party won a second three-year term in an emphatic election victory May 3.
He was welcomed by Subianto in a ceremony at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta where he was escorted by dozens of motorized troops and cavalry while about 3,200 schoolchildren waved the flags of both countries along the streets, according to Indonesia's presidential office.
The two leaders' talks are expected to ''produce several concrete agreements that could bring direct benefits to the people of both countries," the office said.
Albanese's two-day visit is an indication of the countries' strategic closeness. Their discussions will also include food security, energy, trade and other bilateral priorities, Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.