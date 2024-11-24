Business

Australia withdraws a misinformation bill after critics compare it to censorship

Australia's government has withdrawn a bill that would give a media watchdog power to monitor digital platforms and require them to keep records about misinformation and disinformation on their networks.

November 24, 2024 at 10:22AM

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said Sunday that the government was unable to drum up the support needed to pass the legislation. The opposition spokesman, David Coleman, said the bill ''betrayed our democracy'' and amounted to ''censorship laws in Australia.''

''Based on public statements and engagements with senators, it is clear that there is no pathway to legislate this proposal through the Senate,'' Rowland said.

The bill would have granted the Australian Communications and Media Authority power over digital platforms by approving an enforceable code of conduct or standards for social media companies if self-regulation fell short.

"This bill would have had the effect of suppressing the free speech of everyday Australians, as platforms would have censored online content to avoid the threat of big fines,'' Coleman said said in a statement.

