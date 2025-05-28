Australia whistleblower who exposed war crime allegations loses bid to reduce prison sentence

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian army whistleblower David McBride, who leaked allegations of Australian war crimes in Afghanistan to the media, lost a court bid to have his prison sentence reduced on Wednesday.
The Australian Capital Territory Court of Appeal rejected the 61-year-old former army lawyer's appeal against the severity of a five years and eight months prison sentence imposed a year ago.
McBride said through his lawyers that Australians would be outraged by the Court of Appeal decision. McBride had argued that he leaked the documents out of a sworn duty to act in the public interest.
''It is my own conscience and the people of Australia that I answer to. I have kept my oath to the Australian people,'' McBride said in the lawyers' statement.
McBride pleaded guilty last year to three charges, including theft and sharing with journalists documents classified as secret. He faced a potential life sentence.
Rights advocates complain that McBride remains the only person to be imprisoned over allegations of war crimes committed by elite Australian special forces troops in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016.
A military report released in 2020 recommended 19 current and former soldiers face criminal investigations over 39 unlawful killings in Afghanistan.
Former Special Air Service Regiment soldier Oliver Schulz was charged in March 2023 with murdering an unarmed Afghan in 2012. Schulz pleaded not guilty to the war crime and has yet to stand trial.