TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 54th goal at 4:20 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night.

Matthews took Mitch Marner's feed from behind the net and beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen high to the blocker side.

''These are games that we're comfortable (in),'' Matthews said. ''We've been in situations like that before.''

William Nylander also scored to help Toronto rebound for a 4-1 home loss to Boston on Monday night — with a rematch with the Bruins ahead Thursday night in Boston.

Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves, the best when he gloved Tage Thompson's shot in overtime.

''He's been playing unbelievable for us lately and has really found his groove,'' Matthews said. ''Really confident in there. It's just been great to see.''

The Maple Leafs are 10-2-0 in their last 12 and 36-18-8 overall.

Victor Olofsson scored for Buffalo. Luukkonen stopped 25 shots.

''They have some very highly skilled players over there,'' Sabres center Dylan Cozens said. ''We just wanted to play a mature game.''

Nylander opened the scoring at 2:29 of the second period with his 34th. Olofsson tied it at 6:31 of the second.

Buffalo failed to get a shot on goal for the first 14:50 of the game.

''It's not fun,'' Samsonov said about the lack of early action. ''But I'm just doing my work … just control what I can control.''

