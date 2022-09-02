An Austin woman faces murder and manslaughter charges after a man she sold fentanyl to overdosed and died in March.

Yashica Shenay Thomas, 43, made her first appearance Thursday in Mower County District Court. She's charged with third-degree murder by drugs, second-degree manslaughter and several felony drug possession and sales charges related to her March sale to the victim and what police found when they searched her apartment earlier this week.

Her bail is set at $250,000 with conditions. Her next court appearance is Sept. 15.

According to court records, the 22-year-old unidentified Austin man Thomas sold fentanyl to overdosed and died the evening of March 8 after his mother and siblings found him slumped over in a bathroom and tried to revive him with Narcan.

An autopsy later showed the victim died due to acute toxic effects from fentanyl.

The victim's family told police he often went to apartments at the 300 block of 27th St. SW to buy fentanyl, heroin and other drugs. Police searched the victim's phone and found messages sent the day before the victim's death where a potential source directed the victim to buy fentanyl from Thomas.

Austin police searched Thomas's apartment Tuesday and found more than 300 grams of marijuana, 17 grams of methamphetamine and tin foil folds suspected to carry fentanyl among other drug paraphernalia including a digital scale, according to charges.

Thomas confirmed to police messages she exchanged with the victim on Facebook on March 8 setting up a drug sale, where the victim bought about .17 grams of fentanyl for $50, according to court documents. She told police the victim was going to come back to buy more but ended up overdosing, charges stated.