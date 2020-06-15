Both Gach said he will announce his decision on where he will play his junior season of college basketball on Monday, with the Gophers previously announced as one of the Austin High School product’s five finalists.

The 6-6 Gach averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 2019-20 at Utah, averaging 30.4 minutes per game. Gach, who needs an NCAA waiver to be eligible to play in 2020-21, listed Auburn, Creighton, Iowa State and Maryland as his other finalists.