DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 23 points in Austin Peay's 74-59 win over Albany (N.Y.) on Monday.
Hutchins-Everett added nine rebounds for the Governors (3-2). Caleb Stone-Carrawell shot 5 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Carlos Paez was 3 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. and Da'Kquan Davis each scored 13 points for the Great Danes (2-4). Jonathan Beagle recorded 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Randball
Bally app has been a boon for Wolves, Wild fans but big Twins question still looms
Twins President Dave St. Peter said of getting more fans access to the Twins on TV: "There isn't an issue that we're dealing with that's more important than that issue."
Sports
Loss for Messi and Argentina among biggest World Cup upsets
The staggering loss for Lionel Messi and Argentina against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup is right up there with the biggest upsets in tournament history.
Gophers
Big Ten power rankings: Ohio State, Michigan set stage for another classic
The Gophers fell in this week's rankings after losing a 13-10 heartbreaker to Iowa.
Sports
Amid politics, Germany's World Cup begins against Japan
Germany's opening World Cup game against Japan will set the tone for the rest of the tournament — both for the team and the fans who may or may not be watching at home.
Sports
Saudis jubilant after World Cup win over Argentina
Saudi Arabia fans at the World Cup were in disbelief after their team shocked Argentina on Tuesday, setting off jubilant scenes in Qatar and the Saudi capital.