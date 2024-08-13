Austin Dillon seeks follow-up to wreck-assisted NASCAR win at Michigan; IndyCar returns at Illinois

Fast facts: Two races remain in NASCAR's regular season after Michigan, with Daytona and Darlington next. ... Toyota claimed four of the top six spots at Richmond with Dillon and Ross Chastain (fifth) taking the other spots in Chevys. ... Ford has won the past 10 starts at Michigan, including season sweeps from 2018-20 when the track held two races annually. ... Rochester Hills, Michigan, native Keselowski seeks his first career Cup win at his home state track after eight top-fives and 14 top-10s in 26 starts. He won in 2009-10 in the Xfinity Series in a Chevy and Dodge, respectively.