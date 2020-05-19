MELBOURNE, Australia – They stand 5 feet apart, cannot hold hands, kiss or simulate a brawl, but "Neighbours" — a long-running Australian soap opera — has returned to production amid coronavirus restrictions that have halted the production of television and films around the world.

"What we do have is a lot of space," executive producer Jason Herbison said of Fremantle studios, the show's home in Melbourne, which is among the largest production facilities in the Southern Hemisphere.

"We're able to very quickly monitor everyone's interaction and footprint, should we have an incident," he added. "We've been adapting."

"Neighbours" could set an important precedent for the global screen industry as it tries to figure out how a phased reintroduction to shooting television series and films can work.

The industry has plenty of financial incentive to do so: In the United States alone, TV ad revenue could drop by as much as $12 billion in the first half of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, according to research firm eMarketer. In Australia, the coronavirus shutdown has cost the country's film and television industry more than $325 million, according to the Screen Producers Australia group.

"It's had a very devastating effect," said Ma­tthew Deaner, chief executive of the organization. More than 115 productions in Australia had been halted, he added, including the shoot of an Elvis biopic that saw its star, Tom Hanks, fall ill with the coronavirus.

To film the soap safely, the production has put several rules and routines in place. All cast and crew members have their temperature checked when they enter the studio. Once on set, they are divided into cordoned-off shooting units, with only three actors permitted to cross between these designated zones at any time. Cameras are positioned to make the cast appear as if they are standing or sitting closer to one another. There are no extras.

Although soap operas are known the world over for passionate embraces and violent clashes born of unbridled emotion, on the new "Neighbours" there is no touching and no physical intimacy. Instead, producers said the camera will cut away in the cliffhanging moment before a kiss or a punch. Viewers also will be expected to read between the lines when their favorite character gazes wistfully at a lover across the room.

For cast members, the new distancing measures have been challenging.

"It's going to take all our efforts to play our characters as believably in love as what they are without the access to each other's intimate proximity," said Stefan Dennis, who has played the character Paul Robinson since 1985, about the on-screen relationship between himself and Rebekah Elmaloglou, who plays his wife.

"Thank God I did all those years of theater training and mime," he said, "because we will be doing a lot of talking to absent actors."

Ryan Moloney, who has played Toadie Rebecchi on the show for 26 years, agreed that it felt "a bit strange" not to be close to his co-stars. "We are literally just down the hall from each other or around the corner, but we can't see each other if we're in a different zone," he said.