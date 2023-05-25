More from Star Tribune
Nation Tina Turner, 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Sailors work on drills and skills at Lake Harriet
Sailors from Twin Cities Sailing Club and Lake Harriet Yacht Club took part in racing drills & skills workshop before the racing season starts on Lake Harriet in Minneapolis Wednesday evening, May 24, 2023.
Photography
Gallery: Aurora season opener
Minnesota Aurora FC played Rochester FC in the season opener at TCO Stadium on Wednesday.
Photos: Residents at Lake Elmo mobile home park say owner has forgotten them
The residents of the Cimarron Park mobile home development in Lake Elmo say their landlord has been taking advantage of them with rent increases, poor upkeep of the property and harassment by a local manager.
Gov. Tim Walz signs budget bill at Capitol
Along with DFL legislative leaders and his commissioners, Gov. Tim Walz threw a bill-signing party Wednesday morning, May 24, 2023, on the Capitol steps in front of hundreds of supporters, a pep band at his side and a drone camera overhead recording the occasion
Twins win 7-1 over Giants
The Minnesota Twins defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-1 Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Target Field in Minneapolis.