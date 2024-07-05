Same teams. Same result. For the second year in a row, Minnesota Aurora lost to reigning champions Indy Eleven in the USL W League playoffs. But down 2-1, Aurora had a chance to change its fate in the 87th minute.

A foul on forward Cat Rapp at the edge of the eighteen earned Minnesota a penalty kick. But diving to her left, Indy Eleven keeper Kathleen Phillips got her leg on the penalty attempt from Aurora captain Addison Weichers. History would repeat itself.

The playoff loss in Detroit was Minnesota's first loss of the season (10-1-2), as Aurora chased its first league championship after three undefeated regular seasons.

Midfielder Natalie Mitchell scored Indy Eleven's game-winning goal in the 82nd minute off a right-side run and pass slotted across the penalty area by forward Addison Chester.

In its 12 regular season games, Minnesota Aurora FC trailed for a combined total of 42 minutes. In Friday's Central Conference semifinals, it more than doubled that total, conceding an early goal to Indy Eleven in the third minute. Indy defender Grace Bahr delivered an inswinging corner to the head of unmarked defender Karsyn Cherry, who headed it into the net from the edge of the six-yard box.

It would take Minnesota 63 minutes to equalize — the team's longest stretch without a goal this season. Aurora midfielder Katie Duong scored for her eighth straight game, tucking a free kick past Indy keeper Kathleen Phillips at the near post.

Indy's consistent tracking back on defense limited a Minnesota offense that scored 61 games in the regular season. Regularly, five or six Indy defenders would match up in front of goal against three Minnesota attackers, forcing shots wide or into the hands of the Indy keeper.

Despite a few first-half chances created by forward Saige Wimes, Aurora nearly went down 2-0 before halftime. In the 44th minute, Indy forward Natalie Mitchell ran onto a long pass over the Minnesota defense and forced goalkeeper Taylor Kane to come off her line and make a 1-on-1 save with her right leg.

Then, in first half stoppage time, Indy defender Grace Bahr nailed a deep free kick off Aurora's crossbar, inches away from making Minnesota chase a two-goal lead.

Indy Eleven moves on to the Central Conference finals on Sunday and will face the winner of Friday's second semifinal between playoff hosts Detroit City FC and River Light FC.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.