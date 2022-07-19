Nicole Lukic, head coach of Minnesota Aurora FC, was named USL W League's Coach of the Year after leading her team to an 11-0-1 record in the regular season. There are 44 teams and seven divisions in the pre-professional women's soccer league.

Lukic's team has won 13 consecutive matches, counting two playoff wins.

Throughout the regular season Minnesota showcased a well-balanced attack, netting 35 goals by 13 different players while Aurora's defense was only allowed eight goals and had five shutouts. Opponents scored more than one goal only once.

Aurora won the Heartland Division and clinched a playoff berth in its inaugural season.

Aurora will play South Georgia Tormenta FC at 7 p.m. Saturday at TCO Stadium in the league championship match.

Greve leads State Amateur

Former Gophers golfer Ben Greve, 41, widened his lead by one to five shots in the MGA State Amateur despite shooting a 1-over-par 73 in his second round at Olympic Hills Golf Club in Eden Prairie for a 139 total. He opened wtih a 6-under 66 at his home course.

Tied for second are Matt Armstrong of Braemar Golf Course and Sam Udovich of Southview Country Club.