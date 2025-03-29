Colleges

Augsburg falls to Wisconsin-River Falls, exits NCAA Division III women’s hockey tournament

Wisconsin-River Falls, the defending national champ scored two goals late in the third period, breaking a tie.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 29, 2025 at 4:09AM

Wisconsin-River Falls scored twice in the final nine minutes to defeat Augsburg 4-2 on Friday at Hunt Arena in River Falls in the semifinals of the of the NCAA Division III women’s hockey championships.

The Falcons, the defending national champion, will play Amherst at 3 p.m. Sunday in the championship game.

Megan Goodreau’s goal with 8 minutes, 45 seconds remaining gave the Falcons a 3-2 lead. Just a little over three minutes later, Cahlilah Lindquist scored to give the Falcons a two-goal lead with 5:39 remaining.

A first-period by Livia Brehma and second-period goal by Aunna Schulte gave the Auggies a 2-1 lead with 15:40 left in the second period.

The Falcons tied it on a goal by Madison Lavergne with 2:34 left in the second.

Augsburg and Wisconsin-River Falls played to a 4-4 tie in November in River Falls.

Amherst advanced to the championship game with a 3-1 semifinal victory over Middlebury. The Mammoths got two goals from Alyssa Xu and an empty-net goal from Bea Flynn in the third period to advance.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Colleges

See More

Colleges

Augsburg falls to Wisconsin-River Falls, exits NCAA Division III women's hockey tournament

card image

Wisconsin-River Falls, the defending national champ, scored two goals late in the third period, breaking a tie.

Colleges

Augsburg women’s hockey set for first D-III semifinal in program history

card image

Colleges

Minnesota State Mankato, ‘sneaky good’ to say the least, is back in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament

card image