Wisconsin-River Falls scored twice in the final nine minutes to defeat Augsburg 4-2 on Friday at Hunt Arena in River Falls in the semifinals of the of the NCAA Division III women’s hockey championships.
The Falcons, the defending national champion, will play Amherst at 3 p.m. Sunday in the championship game.
Megan Goodreau’s goal with 8 minutes, 45 seconds remaining gave the Falcons a 3-2 lead. Just a little over three minutes later, Cahlilah Lindquist scored to give the Falcons a two-goal lead with 5:39 remaining.
A first-period by Livia Brehma and second-period goal by Aunna Schulte gave the Auggies a 2-1 lead with 15:40 left in the second period.
The Falcons tied it on a goal by Madison Lavergne with 2:34 left in the second.
Augsburg and Wisconsin-River Falls played to a 4-4 tie in November in River Falls.
Amherst advanced to the championship game with a 3-1 semifinal victory over Middlebury. The Mammoths got two goals from Alyssa Xu and an empty-net goal from Bea Flynn in the third period to advance.