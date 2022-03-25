Western Michigan edged Northeastern 2-1 on sophomore Luke Grainger's goal 1 minute, 33 seconds into overtime on Friday at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass.

Grainger, a 5-10 forward from Montreal, scored on a wraparound goal, barely beating Devon Levi, who dove with his right arm to stop the shot and throw it back out — but not before an official ruled it had crossed the goal line. The goal was his eighth of the season.

It was the first win ever for the Broncos (26-11-1) in the NCAA tournament. The top seed in the Worcester regional will play either the Gophers or Massachusetts on Sunday in the final.

Cole Gallant had the first goal for Western Michigan in the opening peirod. Aidan McDonough scored for Northeastern (25-13-1) with 3:20 left in the third.

Brandon Bussi stopped 30 shots for the Broncos in his 26th win — a program single-season record. Levi finished with 34 saves for the Huskies.

Michigan 5, American International 3: Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers each scored their 20th goal of the season early in the second period to give the Wolverines (30-9-1), the top seed in the Allentown, Pa., regional and overall, a 4-1 lead.

Even when Yellow Jackets (22-13-3) of Springfield, Mass., got within two goals, Michigan's Dylan Duke scored 28 seconds later, at 6:43.

Erik Portillo made 29 saves for Michigan, a nine-time national champion; Alec Palvaruso had 26 stops for American International, an automatic NCAA qualifier after winning the Atlantic Hockey Conference tournament.

NCAA Division III semifinal

Adrian 5, Augsburg 1: Zach Goberis' first of two goals at 8 minutes, 26 seconds was the backbreaker as No. 1-ranked Adrian beat Augsburg in the first semifinal of the NCAA Division III men's Frozen Four at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Goberis' goal made it 3-1 after the No. 4 Auggies (25-5) had closed within 2-1 on Austin Dollimer's goal at 6:20 of the third. Fritz Belisle had the lone assist.

Adrian (30-1), which beat Augsburg 5-2 on Dec. 30 at home in Michigan, added two empty-net goals in the final two minutes.

"It's a tough team to spot a two to nothing lead and try to chase," first-yea Auggies coach Greg May said. "We gave it our best effort there and we were just missing one final push in the third period that we couldn't quite dig out of us."

Cameron Gray made 20 saves for the Bulldogs to improve to 22-0. Samuel Vyletelka stopped 30 shots for Augsburg.

The Auggies were making their third appearance in the Frozen Four and dropped to 0-5, including third-place games. They are 5-9-1 overall in the NCAA tournament.