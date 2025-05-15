ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Audit of Maryland autopsies uncovers at least 36 in-custody police deaths that should have been considered homicides.
Audit of Maryland autopsies uncovers at least 36 in-custody police deaths that should have been considered homicides
Audit of Maryland autopsies uncovers at least 36 in-custody police deaths that should have been considered homicides.
The Associated Press
May 15, 2025 at 5:50PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a bill making Florida the second state to ban fluoride from its water system
Gov. Ron DeSantis signs a bill making Florida the second state to ban fluoride from its water system.