Atwwood homers twice and drives in four to send No. 6 Texas past UCF 9-0

Goode opened the scoring in the second inning, jumping on a first-pitch riseball parking it over the center-field wall. Atwood, who flew out in her first two at-bats, turned on a high riser in the fifth to double the Texas lead to 4-0 and chase Isabella Vega from the game. Vega, a redshirt freshman, allowed eight hits and four earned runs while striking out three in 4⅓ innings.