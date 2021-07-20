The rider of an all-terrain vehicle died over the weekend after crashing in central Minnesota, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 7:25 p.m. Sunday about 20 miles west of St. Cloud, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Deputies arrived to find the side-by-side ATV off the road to the left after it struck a culvert and went airborne, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Robert Dingmann, 62, of nearby Richmond, was taken by air ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office said Dingmann was not wearing a seat belt.

Paul Walsh